Juventus will be pitting their wits against SPAL in the Coppa Italia 2021 quarter-final match. Ahead of the game, Juventus took to social media and posted a video of Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal against SPAL which led them to a 2-0 win during Serie A 2018-19. Back then the other goal was netted by Mirlem Pjanic and Juventus had remained unbeaten in the tournament. The win had consolidated their position on the Serie A 2020-21 points table had they had 37 points from 13 games. Talking about the upcoming Coppa Italia match, it is said that Juventus could rest a few big names from the team. Cristiano Ronaldo, Weston McKennie & Leonardo Bonucci Could Be Rested for Juventus vs SPAL, Coppa Italia 2021 Quarter-Final Match.

This also includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Weston McKennie, Leonardo Bonucci and goal-keeper Wojciech Szczesny. It said that the team management would want to keep their players fresh for the upcoming games against Roma, Napoli and Sampdoria. Which means it is very likely that fans might not be able to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action today. For, let’s have a look at the tweet shared by Juventus.

👌 Getting set for #JuveSPAL with a look 🔙 at our 2-0 win in 2018/19! ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/YkOQ68hu0I — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 26, 2021

While a few reports stated that the above-mentioned players could be rested, a few of them also said that they could be benched and will feature in the playing XI if required. The match will begin at 1.15 am IST. Do stay tuned into this space to know more the live streaming and other details of the game. The details will be published as the day proceeds.

