Juventus will be hoping to continue their march towards Champions League qualification next season when they take on Udinese at home. A stunning comeback against A S Roma in their last match in the league did show their ability to fight till the very end but the euphoria did not last long as they lost out to Inter Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana. With 38 points from 21 games, the Bianconeri have not allowed the gap to widen between them and fourth placed Atalanta. A string of positive result is what is needed by the Turin club at the moment. Opponents Udinese are 14th in the table and fairly inconsistent this season. For them to gain a point here or possibly even a win, they will need to play at a high level. Toni Kroos Says That He Has Not Watched Barcelona Matches Ahead of Real Madrid’s Date With the Catalan Giants in Supercopa de Espana 2021–22 Semifinal.

Federico Chiesea, the young Italian winger, is out for the rest of the season for Juventus after damaging his ACL against AS Roma. Danilo and Aaron Ramsey are other players who are out with injuries. Weston McKennie is expected to be given a breather after featuring heavily for the Bianconeri. Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata make up the two man forward line with Rodrigo Bentancur and Manuel Locatelli manning the midfield.

Udinese had a COVID 19 outbreak in the squad and things have only recently returned to normalcy. We may still see effects of that with players like Marco Silvestri, Jean-Victor Makengo, Mato Jajalo, Ilija Nestorovski, Lazar Samardzic, Ilija Nestorovski and Marvin Zeegelaar missing in action. Rodrigo Becao is unavailable due to suspension. The back three of Nehuen Perez, Bram Nuytinck and Benkovic have a lot of work to do with Juventus boasting of a top attack. Going forward, it will be the combination of Beto and Ignacio Pussetto that is expected to start.

When is Juventus vs Udinese, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Juventus vs Udinese match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin. The game will be held on January 16, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs Udinese, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Juventus vs Udinese match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Juventus vs Udinese, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs Udinese match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match. Juventus may not be on top of their game but they should claim an easy three points here.

