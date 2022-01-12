Toni Kroos has just added a bit of spice to the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Super Copa De Espana semifinal, which is scheduled to be played at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. Speaking ahead of the match, the midfielder, who is an important part of the Los Blancos set-up, said that he does not watch Barcelona matches, stating he has 'other things to do.' "I've not watched many Barcelona games lately, I have other things to do and watch our games. I can't say though what has changed under Xavi," Kroos said at a presser ahead of the match, in response to a question regarding the Catalan side's change under Xavi. He nonetheless added that Barcelona have a lot of quality. "But I know them well, they have some doubts but overall have a lot of high-quality people," he added. Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of El Clasico Football Match in Supercopa De Espana Semifinal on TV With Time in India

The midfielder, who has been a very important part of Real Madrid's campaign so far, said that he favours possession-based football while sharing thoughts on playings style. "Those who know me well know I always want to have the ball, but the key to a good team is adapting to different necessities. If you have pace up top, you have to make the most of that. It can be a way to control, but I always prefer to have the ball. I'd be happy with 90 percent possession and a 1-0 win. You have to look for the gaps, but possession on its own isn't enough."

The German World Cup winner would once again aim at clinch the Supercopa de Espana title after helping Los Blancos win it in 2020. He is aware that his side are heading into this competition with good form. Real Madrid are currently on top of the La Liga 2021-22 table with 49 points from 21 games. They are currently favourites to reclaim the domestic league title from city rivals Atletico. Sevilla, having played one game less, are second with 44 points. "At the start of the season we won a lot of games without playing well," he said, adding, "Now we have improved and we've done very well in tough games. There are no prizes handed out in January, except the Supercopa. So we have to keep going because there's a team close to us in LaLiga Santander and if you slip up they'll be there and if we think it's all wrapped up we'll be in trouble."

