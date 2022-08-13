Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has brushed aside reports of Cristiano Ronaldo seeking a move out of the club. The Dutch manager, while was quoted saying, "Cristiano Ronaldo wishes to leave? That is your assumption, not what Cristiano is telling me. I deal with the players we have and we plan with him [Ronaldo] for this season and we have to fit him into the team."

Erik ten Hag's Comment on Cristiano Ronaldo:

Erik ten Hag on Ronaldo: "Cristiano Ronaldo wishes to leave? That is your assumption, not what Cristiano is telling me", via @utdreport. 🚨🔴 #MUFC "I deal with the players we have and we plan with him [Ronaldo] for this season and we have to fit him into the team".

