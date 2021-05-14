Real Madrid went on to blow away Granada in the La Liga 2021 contest as they won the game 4-1. Karim Benzema scored a goal in the game and led the team to a stunning win. Post this, he posted a tweet on social media and vowed to fight until the end for the La Liga 2021 title. With Real Madrid winning the game, there has been additional pressure on Athletico Madrid. With this, Real Madrid now has 78 points and is placed on number two of the points table whereas, Athletico Madrid is on number one with 80 points. With a 3-3 draw against Levante, Barcelona stands on number three with 76 points. Ronald Koeman Doubtful About Barcelona Clinching La Liga 2021 Title After 3-3 Draw Against Levante, Says ‘Now, it's Very Difficult’.

Talking about the game, Luka Modric was the first one who scored a goal at the 17th minute of the match. Rodrygo chipped in with another one just before half-time and took the team on 2-0. Alvaro Ordizola got the third goal for the side and Benzema netted the fourth goal. With this, Karim Benzema and other players took to social media and posted tweets expressing happiness.

For now, we shall have a look at the tweet by Benzema below:

Real Madrid had the ball for 65 per cent of the times whereas, the rest was handled by Granada. Real Madrid will now take on Athletic Club on May 16 and then Villareal on May 23. 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2021 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).