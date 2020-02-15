KBFC vs BFC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 6 Football Match

File image of Kerala Blasters. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Defending champions Bengaluru FC (BFC) will take on the Kerala Blasters (KBFC) in the match 83 of the Indian Super League 2019-20. The match will be played on February 15 (Saturday) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Football fans must not have forgotten the last meeting between these two sides where both teams fought neck to next but skipper Sunil Chettri managed to register the only goal of that encounter and guided Bengaluru to a 1-0 win. So, Kerala would be eyeing redemption in the upcoming clash while Bengaluru will look to extend their stellar run. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and forwards for KBFC vs BFC match. Kerala Blasters FC Vs Bengaluru FC - Live Football Score.

Speaking of both the side’s performance in the ongoing tournament, Bengaluru have enjoyed a sensational run in the tournament and are currently placed at the third position. They have also secured a place in the playoffs and will eye to polish their skills. The likes of skipper Sunil Chhetri and Deshorn Brown have been the stand-out performer for the side.

On the other hand, Kerala are out of the semis race and can only fight for a mid-table finish. Bartholomew Ogbeche and Sergio Cidoncha have displayed some good performances in their side’s rather ordinary performance and will aim to get the result in their team’s favour in the upcoming match. Meanwhile, let’s look at the best dream 11.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC) has been clinical with the gloves in ISL 2019-20 and hence, deserve a place in your team.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Jessel Carneiro (KBFC), Mohamed Rakip (KBFC), Juanan (BFC) and Rahul Bheke (BFC) should be selected as the defenders.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Jeakson Singh (KBFC) has displayed the glimpses of his potential and hence, should be picked. Other than him, Udanta Singh (BFC) and Erik Paartalu (BFC) are highly rated mid-fielders and can prove to be a good pick.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forward – Coming to the forwards, picking Sunil Chhetri (BFC) should be a no-brainer while Deshorn Brown (BFC) and Bartholomew Ogbeche should fill the remaining two slots

Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Gurpreet Singh (BFC), Jessel Carneiro (KBFC), Mohamed Rakip (KBFC), Juanan (BFC), Rahul Bheke (BFC), Jeakson Singh (KBFC), Udanta Singh (BFC), Erik Paartalu (BFC), Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Deshorn Brown (BFC) and Bartholomew Ogbeche (KBFC).

Going by the recent form of players, Sunil Chhetri (BFC) has delivered consistently and is also in the race for the golden boot. Hence, he should be captain of your dream11 team while his teammate Gurpreet Singh (BFC) will be a good pick for vice-captain.