The Serie A 2025-26 is commencing from August 23, 2025. It promises some exciting footballing action after a transfer window of hot and happenings. A lot of things from the last edition has changed in the Serie A. For starters, Inter Milan, who finished as runner up in Serie A 2025-26, have lost their coach Simone Inzaghi to Al-Hilal. Inzaghi has been the man behind Inter Milan's recent success and their scudetto win in 2024-25. Napoli meanwhile, are the defending champions and are a much settled side under coach Antonio Conte. The combination of Scott McTominay, Romelu Luka and Lorenzo Lucca is all set to trouble Serie A sides again. On Which Channel Serie A 2025-26 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch Italian Football League Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Besides the two favourites for the Serie A 2025-26 title, Gian Piero Gasperini has also completed a move to AS Roma from Atalanta. Under Gasperini's watch, Roma will look to challenge the title contenders. Juventus have also added Joao Mario and Jonathan David and will look to set up for a strong challenge. AC Milan have underwent a huge change in their squad. Luka Modric, Ardon Jashari, Samuele Ricci, Koni De Winter have joined them while they saw many departures as well. Meanwhile, fans have spotted star Belgian player Kevin de Bruyne, who played for Manchester City, playing for Napoli in their opening match against Sassuolo. Fans eager to get the answer, will get the complete information here.

Why is Kevin de Bruyne Playing for Napoli in Serie A 2025-26?

Kevin de Bruyne joined Napoli ahead of the 2025-26 season as he completed a move from Manchester City. He was a free agent after the 2024-25 season and despite receiving offers from pther Premier League sides and MLS, Kevin de Bruyne decided to stay in Europe for a little longer and signed for Napoli. He has been playing for Manchester City since 2015 and after a decade long stay in England he has finally moved on to Italy. Kevin De Bruyne Joins Napoli on Free Transfer After Historic Spell at Manchester City.

The 33-year-old made his final appearance for Manchester City against Fulham after City opted against extending the Belgium midfielder's contract. Fans are excited to see him in Napoli colours and how he creates a combination with Scott McTominay, who has been in form of his life and played a key role in Napoli winning scudetto last season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2025 08:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).