Kyle Walker Caught Partying With Prostitute Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Manchester City Defender to Face Disciplinary Action

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is on the risk of facing disciplinary action by his club after he reportedly breached the lockdown rules in the country. As per the reports, the England international invited two sex workers to the party in his home at Cheshire last week, shortly before he had urged people on Twitter to follow the government advisory and stay safe at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. City has since issued a statement citing that they will be ‘conducting an internal disciplinary procedure in the coming days.’ Timm Klose Shares Instagram Story, Fans Spot Pornhub Website Open on His Laptop (See Photo).

It was reported by English tabloid The Sun, that Kyle Walker had breached Britain’s lockdown rules by hosting a party at his home. The Manchester City full-back has since apologized publicly for his actions. ‘I want to apologise to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down,’ Walker said. Serbian Striker Aleksandar Prijovic Sentenced to 3 Months at Home for Flouting Coronavirus Curfew.

But the apology doesn’t seem to be enough as the 29-year-old is facing heat from his club and there could be actions taken against him. ‘Manchester City FC are aware of a story in a tabloid newspaper regarding the private life of Kyle Walker in relation to a breach of the UK lockdown and social distancing rules.’ Said the Premier League champions in a statement.

‘Footballers are global role models, and our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the NHS and other key workers in fighting the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus in any way we can. We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle's swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure in the coming days.’ Man City added.

Football is on a halt at the moment due to the epidemic and even Premier League have announced that they will not restart the league unless it is completely safe. More than 47,000 positive cases of COVID-`19 have been recorded in the UK with the death toll rising close to 5,000.