Timm Klose Shares Instagram Story, Fans Spot Pornhub Website Open on His Laptop (See Photo)

File picture of Timm Klose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Following the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, sporting events around the world were either cancelled or postponed. The remainder of English Premier League (EPL) 2019-20 was one of the tournaments to be postponed. EPL as of now has been suspended until April 30. The move has left footballers with nothing to do and were forced to go into self-quarantine. The sports stars are now making good use of social media sites to keep in touch with the fans. Ranging from work out videos to family photos, the sports celebrities are giving insights into their day-to-day life via social media posts. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba & Lisa Zimouche Show Off Their Crazy Freestyle Football Skills During Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Crisis(Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, Norwich City defender Timm Klose uploaded an Instagram story to show he was spending time at home by watching Netflix. However, Klose could not escape the eagle-eyed followers who spotted that the footballer had Pornhub website open on his laptop. Next to Netflix tab was a Pornhub tab!

Here’s How his Twitterati Reacted

Looks like Timm Klose is enjoying lockdown🤣#ncfc pic.twitter.com/szZIAhoqlm — Canary Cast (@CastCanary) March 31, 2020

Careful!!!

Norwich defender Timm Klose should have been more careful when he uploaded onto his Instagram story... 😅 pic.twitter.com/EewOyE8lyR — FootballWTF (@FootballWTF247) April 1, 2020

Enjoying?

Klose has had a stinker 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xCpJvEHGMl — Josh 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DrippyGreenwood) March 31, 2020

Caught!

Norwich City forması giyen Timm Klose, karantina günlerinde Pornhub'da takılıyor. pic.twitter.com/EYrJ4xllWz — Corona Sports #EvdeKal 🏠 (@sportcorona) April 2, 2020

The Switzerland footballer has not featured for Norwich City in the Premier League since 2015/16 season. In ten appearances back then he netted a goal as well. Norwich City are currently bottom-placed on the EPL 2019-20 points table with juts five wins from 29 matches.