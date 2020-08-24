Kylian Mbappe missed a golden opportunity to put PSG ahead in the dying stages of the first half of Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2019-20 final. The French World Cup winner was clear on goal after Ander Herrera found with a cut back inside the Bayer Munich penalty box. But Mbappe, 21, shot straight at Manuel Neuer despite the goal being wide open for him to shoot. It was one of three great opportunities the French club had in the first half but undoubtedly their best in the opening half of the UCL summit clash. Neymar was also trolled for his usual theatrics after a soft foul by Serge Gnabry. Bayern Munich, Champions League Final Live Score Updates.

Mbappe was brutally trolled by the fans for squandering the golden chance which could have put PSG on course for their maiden Champions League win. Mbappe’s chance came in the final minute of the first half after some sloppy defending by Bayern Munich. A blunder in the German team’s backline gifted the ball to Mbappe, who exchanged some quick passes with Angel di Maria to run clear on goal. He found Herrera on the right edge of the Bayern box and it was from a brilliant-cut back from the Spaniard that found Mbappe in the middle with the entire goal at mercy. Manuel Neuer Denies Neymar With Sensational Double Save in Early Minutes of PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League 2019–20 Final (Watch Video).

Kylian Mbappe Misses Sitter

But to utter shock and disappointment, Mbappe shot straight at goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. It was more a gentle pass from the Frenchman to the goalkeeper who found the ball straight at him with a gentle pace. It was a glorious opportunity for the World Cup winner and his miss led fans to troll him online with funny memes and jokes.

Kylian Mbappe Has Not Been Serious

Mbappe has not been serious in this game! — Mr._U.S-Army__. (@Iam_Mheera) August 23, 2020

Missed Golden Chance

Ander Herrera doing well for PSG, should have taken that chance himself instead of cutting back to Mbappe #ChampionsLeagueFinal — Ciarán Greaney (@CiaranGreaney) August 23, 2020

Lack of Experience Hurt Mbappe and PSG

Mbappe I thought would have the experience from the WC, but this has been amateur hour. You can tell he has the lack of experience even with his terrific career thus far — ɢx ³⁴ (@gnris13) August 23, 2020

Missed Chance Could Prove Costly

#PSGBayern Mbappe just missed this one.. it may cost them. pic.twitter.com/UQmyOIkEJh — Raff Morris (@raff_morris) August 23, 2020

Neymar When He Sees Mbappe After First Half

Neymar when he sees Mbappe in the dressing room pic.twitter.com/5vGqi4PzhI — Kevin (@BrazilianTrent) August 23, 2020

Kylian Mbappe First Half Highlights

Mbappe first half highlights vs Bayern|| better than Messi at 19?|| killer pic.twitter.com/31JaFqkYVB — talha (@ChiefShanks) August 23, 2020

Mbappe in First Half

Neymar Diving Around...

Neymar is just falling anyhow like rain in the month of August — Jeffery Wilson🇳🇬 (@wilsonjeffery72) August 23, 2020

Neymar Spending Most Game Diving

Neymar udlisa iPSG spending most of the game diving 🤣 https://t.co/WBcZCq9DKg — Sam Khanyile (@Gjing_superman) August 23, 2020

PSG had as many as three great chances to go ahead in the first half. But while Mbappe shot straight at Neuer, Neymar was denied twice by the German goalkeeper and Angel di Maria shot into the stands from 16 yards out when clear on goal. Neuer pulled off two brilliant saves to deny Neymar twice in the opening 20 minutes while minutes later, Di Maria shot into the heavens after being put through by Herrera.

