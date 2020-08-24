Manuel Neuer pulled off a sensational double save to deny Neymar twice in the opening 20 minutes of the Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2019-20 final. Neymar was through on goal and almost scored but only to be denied by the Bayern goalkeeper and captain. It was nothing sort of sensational from the 34-year-old goalkeeper. Bayer started well and had the first shot on target before PSG piled up the attacks by stretching the Bayern defence. The German club are aiming for their sixth Champions League title while PSG are chasing their first UCL title in the club’s history. PSG 0-0 Bayern Munich, Champions League Final Live Score Updates.

Neuer’s double save came in the 18th minute after Kylian Mbappe sent Neymar through on goal after stretching Bayern left-back Alphonso Davies and also engaging centre-back Jerome Boateng. Leonardo Paredes first found Mbappe on the left and the French forward used his pace well to stretch the Bayern defence before sending Neymar clear with a through ball. Neymar Arrives for Champions League Final Against Bayern Munich Carrying Big Music Box and Dancing His Way Into the Dressing Room (Watch Video).

Manuel Neuer Pulls Off Sensational Double Save to Deny Neymar

I think certain people forget who Manue Neuer is. SMH#UCLFinal2020 pic.twitter.com/uUU5gKmBWR — BanKING👑💰 (@FijiGotBanx) August 23, 2020

The Brazilian's left-footed shot was somehow kept off from entering the net by the stretched leg of Neuer. The Bayern goalkeeper was then quick to get on his feet and stop Neymar from the flicking the ball back towards Angel di Maria and clearing it away for a corner. It was a brilliant double save from the 34-year-old and kept Bayern from going down early in the game.

Swift Manuel Neuer!!

Bayern Munich, however, were dealt with a blow when experienced centre-back Jerome Boateng had to haul off the pitch within the opening 25 minutes after a hamstring pull. Boateng, 31, had to be substituted with a similar injury in the 3-0 semi-final win over Lyon. He started ahead of Niklas Sule but was eventually replaced for the fellow German defender after pulling his hamstring following a tackle attempt on Mbappe.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2020 01:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).