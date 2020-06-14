Lionel Messi Fan Invades Pitch for Selfie With Argentine Superstar During Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Match (Watch Video)

Players and staff at the Son Moix Stadium were left shocked when a fan sneaked onto the pitch during the Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019-20 match hoping to click to selfie with Lionel Messi. The young fan, later identified as a French national living in Mallorca, invaded the pitch despite the match being closed to fans. La Liga protocols state that matches are to be played behind closed doors and without any spectators but the invader somehow managed to find his way onto the pitch and also clicked a selfie with Jordi Alba before he was escorted away by the security guards. Lionel Messi Scripts New La Liga Record As Barcelona Trump Mallorca 4–0 in First Match Since Season Restart.

The incident occurred during the second half of the match. With Barcelona cruising to a 2-0 victory, a fan ran on the pitch in the 53rd minute. He was clad in an Argentine shirt which Messi’s jersey number 10 at the back. The fan first clicked a selfie with Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba before running towards Messi hoping for a picture with the six-time Ballon d’Or too. Mallorca 0–4 Barcelona, La Liga 2019–20 Result: Lionel Messi on Target As League Champions Make Winning Return.

But before he could the Argentine, security cameras caught him and escorted him out of the pitch. The incident initially left the players, staff as well the security members confused before two security members rushed to the field to nab the invader and carry him out.

Lionel Messi Fan Invades Pitch For Selfie

You got to be kidding me: bottom right of the screen, pitch invader with Argentina shirt looking for selfies at Mallorca-Barcelona behind closed doors. Great health protocol pic.twitter.com/2GAGK192VO — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) June 13, 2020

The fan later told Spanish Radio Station Cadena Cope that he was a Messi fan and had scaled a two-metre fence to enter the stadium shortly before half-time. "I had planned this ever since I knew the match was happening, I wanted a photo with Messi and to meet him because he's my idol," the intruder was quoted as saying by Reuters. "I got a photo but it wasn't a very good one and the police made me delete it. I stopped with Jordi Alba to tell him I was going for Messi. It was a nice experience."

Meanwhile, the incident had little effect on Barcelona and Messi, who finished the game with two assists and a goal as Barcelona routed Mallorca 4-0 to resume their La Liga title defence. The Catalan club are the two-time defending champions and are aiming for their third straight league title. They currently lead the points table with 61 points after 28 games and are five clear of the next best-placed Real Madrid, who host Eibar on Sunday in their first match since resumption.

Messi assisted both Martin Braithwaite, who netted his maiden goal for the club and Jordi Alba after Arturo Vial had put them ahead in the second minute. Messi also found the net in injury-time bursting the net with his right foot after receiving a pass from Luis Suarez. The goal made Messi the first ever to score 20 or more goals in 12 consecutive La Liga seasons and also increased his lead at the top of the goalscoring charts for the current season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).