Lautaro Martinez Transfer Update: Barcelona Target Advised to Stay at Inter Milan by Hernan Crespo

Inter Milan Player Lautaro Martinez (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Lautaro Martinez has been the top transfer priority for Barcelona and the Spanish club are trying their best to negotiate a deal with Inter Milan for him. The 22-year-old himself has expressed the desire to play alongside Argentine Lionel Messi. However, former Argentina international Hernan Crespo, who also played for the Nerazzurri’s said that Martinez should remain at the Italian club for a couple more years as he believes it would help the youngster in the future. Barcelona Struggling to Fund Lautaro Martinez’s Release Clause, Want Players Involved in Mega Deal.

Hernan Crespo who spent four years at Inter Milan in three different spells believes that it is too soon for Lautaro Martinez to make a move to a big club. ‘I would love for [Lautaro] to stay for a thousand reasons, He's in a big team and doing two or three years like this is good.’ Crespo told Goal. Barcelona Suffer Huge Blow As Inter Milan Vice-President Javier Zanetti Claims Lautaro Martinez Is Happy at the Club.

‘You have to live with that pressure of having to play at that level all the time. You need a balance that can give you stay in the same place. It seems to me that it would do him good to stay in that sense. He is young and has had many changes. This was his first year as a starter, he earned it and the season did not even end.’ He added.

Lautaro Martinez who joined Inter Milan in 2018 from Argentine side Racing Club has established himself as one of the top strikers in the world right now. The 22-year-old has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season and has attracted attention from several big clubs.

However, the Argentine seems to have his eyes set at Barcelona as his preferred destination and reports suggest that Lautaro is pushing to make this transfer happen. Barcelona consider the 22-year-old to be an ideal replacement of Luis Suarez and one who can lead their attack for the upcoming years.