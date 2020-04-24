Lautaro Martinez Transfer Update: Barcelona Suffer Huge Blow As Inter Milan Vice-President Javier Zanetti Claims Striker Is Happy at the Club

Inter Milan Player Lautaro Martinez (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Lautaro Martinez has emerged as the top priority for Barcelona in the upcoming transfer window and there are reports suggesting that the Argentine is also looking forward to play alongside idol Lionel Messi. However, Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti has recently said that the striker is happy at the Italian side and expects him to stay at the club for longer. The 22-year-old has been involved in 20 goals in 31 appearances this season, scoring 16 and assisting four. Barcelona Consider Moving for Timo Werner in Case Lautaro Martinez Bid Fails.

Lautaro Martinez is on the books on several big clubs around the world after a brilliant season but according to Zanetti, the striker is not thinking about leaving Inter Milan any time soon. During a live session, on Instagram with former teammate Christian Vieri, the Inter chief said ‘I will be sincere. When we took him, we knew he was one of Argentina's most promising young men.’ Barcelona Manager Quique Setien Speaks About Club’s Chances of Signing Lautaro Martinez.

‘Now with the work of [head coach Antonio] Conte, at just 22 years old, he can give a lot. Right now here, with everything that is happening, we are not thinking about what he will do. Then we'll see, but now I see him very happy here at Inter. And with Lukaku he is great.’

Lautaro Martinez joined Inter Milan from Argentine side Racing Club in 2018 and now has established himself as one of the top strikers in the world. Barcelona are heavily linked with the Argentine as the Catalan club consider him to be the perfect replacement for ageing Luis Suarez and believe he can complement the team well.