Leeds United will host Tottenham Hotspur in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at Elland Road in West Yorkshire on May 08, 2021 (Sunday). Both sides head into the game on the back of contrasting results but will be looking for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur, EPL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Harry Kane Transfer News Update: Tottenham Hotspur Will Not Entertain Offers for Star Striker.

Leeds United have been sensational in their first season back in the Premier League and have a top-half finish in their sight and will be looking to take a huge step towards that with a win. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have much to everyone’s surprise, been brilliant under caretaker manager and former player Ryan Mason, winning both their games in the league so far. Spurs will be looking to extend their winning run and move closer to the Champions League spots.

When is Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at the Elland Road Stadium. The game will be held on May 08, 2021 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

