Manchester United will need a draw to seal Champions League qualification while Leicester must win to leave matters into their own hands when they host United on the final match of Premier League 2019-20 on Sunday. United are currently ranked third in the points table and a win ensures they finish third. They can also qualify for the Champions League if they draw and Chelsea lose to Wolves in their final game. Meanwhile, fans searching for all the tips and team suggestions to pick the best Dream11 fantasy team for Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League clash should scroll down for all information. EPL 2019-20 Final Standings: Rating Manchester United, Chelsea and Leicester City’s Premier League Top 4 Finish. (

Leicester City have dropped to fifth after spending the majority of their campaign on the third place – currently occupied by United. They must beat United to qualify for the top European competition but they can still sneak through into the fourth place if Chelsea loses to Wolves and they hold United. Brendan Rodgers’ side will be without James Maddison, Ben Chilwell and Ricardo Pereira through injury while centre-back Caglar Soyuncu is still suspended. For United, Eric Bailey is doubtful while Luke Shaw, who missed the last three matches due to injury, could return to the starting XI.

Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (LEI) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), Jonny Evans (LEI) and Luke Shaw (MUN) should be picked as the three defenders.

Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Bruno Fernandes (MUN) and Youri Tielemans (LEI) are must-picks as midfielders for this fantasy team. Wilfred Ndidi (LEI) and Ayoze Perez (LEI) can be picked as the other two midfielders.

Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Anthony Martial (MUN), Jamie Vardy (LEI) and Mason Greenwood (MUN) will be the three forwards in front.

Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019-20 Dream11 Team Prediction: Kasper Schmeichel (LEI), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), Jonny Evans (LEI), Luke Shaw (MUN), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Youri Tielemans (LEI), Wilfred Ndidi (LEI), Ayoze Perez (LEI), Anthony Martial (MUN), Jamie Vardy (LEI) and Mason Greenwood (MUN).

Jamie Vardy, who leads the Premier League golden boot race with 23 goals, should be selected as the captain of this fantasy side while Anthony Martial or Mason Greenwood can be made the second and third choice captains.

