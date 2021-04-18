Leicester City will take on Southampton in the second semi-final of FA Cup 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London on April 18, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams will be aiming to book a place in the finals against Chelsea, who are already through to the summit fixture. Meanwhile, fans searching for Leicester City vs Southampton, FA Cup live streaming can scroll down below. Alisson Becker Trolled Mercilessly After His Goof-Up With Ozan Kabak As Leicester City Thrash Liverpool 3-1.

Southampton have been in poor form since the turn of the year but have a chance to end the season on a high by winning a trophy and securing a Europa League berth. But the Saints first need to get the better of Leicester City, whom they have beaten in their last two fixtures in the competition. However, The Foxes defeated Southampton 2-0 earlier in the season but haven’t managed to beat the Saints twice in a single campaign since 2011.

When is Leicester City vs Southampton, FA Cup 2020–21 Semi-Final Football Match? (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Leicester City vs Southampton semi-final in FA Cup 2020-21 will be played at Wembley Stadium on April 18, 2021 (Sunday). The match is scheduled to start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Leicester City vs Southampton, FA Cup 2020–21 Semi-Final Football Match?

Leicester City vs Southampton match will be live telecast on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of Sony Network and will be live telecasting the matches. Fans can switch to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to follow the live-action of the FA Cup encounter.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Leicester City vs Southampton, FA Cup 2020–21 Semi-Final Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Leicester City vs Southampton for its online fans in India. Cup games are always tricky but Manchester City’s current form should see them progress to the semis of the FA Cup.

