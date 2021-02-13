Liverpool faced Leicester city in the EPL 2021 at the King Power Stadium in EPL 2021. Little did they know that their EPL 2020-21 putting would turn out to be miserable for the Reds. The home team went on to thrash Liverpool 3-1 and it was Liverpool stopper Alisson Becker who was under the scanner for his goof-up with debutant Ozan Kabak which gifted Jamie Vardy the easiest goal. The players collided with each other and Jamie Vardy netted the goal. The video of the goof-up went viral on social media and the fans based Alisson Becker with hilarious memes. Leicester 3-1 Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Match Result: Foxes Score Three Goals in Seven Minutes to Go Second on Points Table.

Talking about the match, no goals were scored in the first half of the match. Mohamed Salah was the first one to score a goal at the 67th minute of the match. James Maddison was the one who put Leicester on 1-1. James Vardy scored a goal at the 71st minute and Harvey Barnes netted another goal for the team at the 85th minute of the match.

Now let’s have a look at the video of the goof-up by Alisson Becker.

Alisson is the best goalkeeper ever pic.twitter.com/NPAajiZMTR — Lighter Boss (@officialLyghter) February 13, 2021

Reactions:

Alisson running down the clock at 1-1 in the 92nd minute in the Merseyside Derby next week pic.twitter.com/cNnToxHiSA — Chris (@CM__LFC) February 13, 2021

Another one

Leicester 3 vs 1 Liverpool Who is the actor? Good debut Kabak Alisson hohohoho you did it again bro#LEILIV pic.twitter.com/7uReEhTGCD — M Salman AF  (@salmaenalf) February 13, 2021

Kabak

More assists

Alisson has more assists in 2 games for Liverpool than Pogba has in 2021. — Sharyf🦁 (@DrSharyf) February 13, 2021

Last one

Alisson Becker is the most in form premier league player with back to back assists😂 — alchemist ✰ (@sponjy_) February 13, 2021

Liverpool has now slipped on number four of the EPL 2020-21 points table with 40 points. The Reds have lost six matches out of 24. The team has won 11 games so far and the remaining matches have ended with a draw.

