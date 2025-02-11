Atmospheric electrical discharges, commonly known as lightning strikes, can pose a significant danger to humans. Similar was the case during the final of a women’s football championship held in a rural area of Cajibio municipality. According to the reports from ColombiaOne, five people, including four female footballers in the match died after a lightning strike during an amateur football match in Colombia. Two others are said to be injured. Footballer Dies After Being Struck by Lightning During Local Football Match in Peru, Others Injured; Video Goes Viral.

Lightning Kills Four Footballers in Colombia

The lighting strike occurred suddenly during the match and the change in ‘storm-like’ weather halted the match. After taking shelter under a tree during a storm and being struck by lightning four female footballers - Daniela Mosquera, Jeidy Morales, Luz Lame and Etelvina Mosquera; along with a male spectator were killed. Another two female victims were rushed to hospital after suffering serious burns in the horror incident

The mayor of Cajibío, Diana Carolina Cababilla, confirmed reports on the accident. In the statement released she said, “the information shared with me from the site of the incident is that the women were participating in a soccer game at the time of the emergency.” SHOCKING! Footballer Killed During Match After Being Struck by Lightning in Indonesia, Video Goes Viral.

As per the eyewitnesses interviewed by local media said that rain began when the match had already started. After the condition worsened and the match was halted many tried to take shelter in nearby huts and under the trees.

