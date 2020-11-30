Lionel Messi has been extremely emotional since the time he has heard the news of Diego Maradona’s death. In fact, even when the team paid tributes to the late footballer even during the practice session, Messi was the most emotional when they offered homage. In fact, even during the match against Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga 2020-21 fixture he paid a tribute to the late Argentine. He almost pulled off a Maradona by recreating the 'Hand of God' goal which was netted by the late star during Argentina vs England, 1986 World Cup. This caught the eye of the netizens and they even pointed out about the same on social media. Lionel Messi Reacts to His Tribute for Diego Maradona During Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga 2020–21 Match, Bids ‘Goodbye’ to Late Football Great!

Talking about the match, Martin Braithwaite was the first one to score a goal at the 29th minute of the match. Antoine Griemann also made it to the scoresheet and then Phillipe Coutinho took the team to 3-0. The fourth goal at the 73rd minute, was a stunner as Messi almost pulled off the 'Hand of God' goal. After the goal he even posed like Maradona. Check out the picture of the goal below:

Lionel Messi almost recreates Hand of God goal following Diego Maradona’s death. pic.twitter.com/ZzQmJoVieN — Fact Football (@Fact2Football) November 30, 2020

Here's the video

裏側から見るとメッシの神の手未遂まじ笑える@barca.fanfc : Braithwaite opens the scoring, Messi tried to score the hand of god goal😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eJVQ5nAiBn — にっこ (@2joa3sa) November 30, 2020

Barcelona won the match 4-0. With this, Barcelona is placed on number seven of the La Liga 2020-21 point table. They have so far won four games and lost three of them.

