AC Milan will hope for revenge with one eye also on qualification to the knockout stage when they play Lille OSC in their fourth match of Group H in Europa League 2020-21. Milan are placed second in the group and are a point behind Lille, who lead the group with seven points after three matches. The French side are also the only team in Group H yet to lose a game and a win against AC Milan, who they thrashed 3-0 at San Siro in the reverse fixture, could send them through to the next round. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the Lille vs AC Milan Group G EUL match should scroll down for all details.

Lille are set to welcome back Reinildo Mandava, Jose Fonte and Burak Yilmaz into the starting XI after missing the game against Lorient in Ligue 1. But Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches is out with a muscle injury while Zeki Celik has a sprained ankle. AC Milan are without star Zlatan Ibrahimovic while Rafael Leao is doubtful for the match.

When is Lille vs AC Milan, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Lille vs AC Milan Europa League 2020-21 Group H match will be played at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium. The clash will take place on November 26 (Thursday) and it is scheduled to start at 11:25 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Lille vs AC Milan, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Lille vs AC Milan Group H match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster for Europa League 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten and Sony Ten HD channels to live telecast the match on their television channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Lille vs AC Milan UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those not able to follow the match live on television can follow the clash online. SonyLiv will be live streaming the Lille vs AC Milan match online for its fans in India.

