Lionel Messi & Barcelona Mighty Impressed With Six-Year-Old Child Prodigy Arat Hosseini, Catalan Giants Label him as the YOUNG GOAT

A couple of days ago, a video emerged online of this six-year-old boy from Iran who floored the netizens with his mind-blowing football skills. He floored the netizens with his juggling and an insane bicycle kick at the end. The six-year-old caught the attention of the netizens and the video of the child prodigy from Iran went viral on social media and obviously even Messi watched the clip. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner also responded to the video and said, “Thanks Arat !! I see a lot of class there, impressive! 😉👍🏻 Hug !” Six-Year-Old Lionel Messi Fan Arat Hosseini, Showcases Sumptuous Skills in Viral Video.

With this, the video obviously caught the attention of Barcelona and they posted shared the video on their social media handles. The Catalan Giants labelled him as the young GOAT. Arat was seen flaunting his skills on social media as he wore Lionel Messi’s number 10 Barcelona jersey. The Catalan Giants posted the video with the caption “#ICYMI, mind-blowing edition Exploding head (IG: arat.gym.” Check out the video and Messi comments below:

New GOAT

Kid is a young goat. (IG: arat.gym) pic.twitter.com/8yFub3mqYA — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) April 13, 2020

Messi’s comment

The video evoked a lot of responses from the football world. Arat also has over three million followers on social media. Apart from Lionel Messi, he also idolises players like Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo and dreams of playing for Barcelona one day. Arat trains with his father Mohmmad at his home.