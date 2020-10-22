Fans will not be able to witness the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi rivalry as the former has been tested positive for the COVID-19 virus again. Juventus will host Barcelona in the group-stage game of UEFA Champions League 2020-21. However, the Italian champions will take the field without their star striker, who’s currently serving the quarantine period in Turin. As per the UEFA protocols, a player needs to test negative for coronavirus at least a week before the game. However, Ronaldo, according to Spanish outlet Marca, has been tested positive despite not showing any symptoms and will miss the contest against the Catalan Giants. Cristiano Ronaldo New Look: Juventus Star Shares Workout Video From Self-Isolation.

For the unversed, the five-time Ballond’Or winner tested positive for coronavirus on October 13, days after playing for Portugal against Spain and France. Owing to the disease, Ronaldo had to leave his national team mid-way and serve the mandatory quarantine process. As the 35-year-old didn’t show any symptoms, several fans expected him to recover ahead of Juventus’ mouth-watering clash against Barcelona. However, CR7 is yet to recover, and fans have to wait for more to see the Messi-Ronaldo reunion. Juventus Chief Backs Cristiano Ronaldo After Coronavirus Protocol Violation Claim By Italian Sports Minister.

Notably, Ronaldo and Messi have never met in the group stages Champions League before. However, they have locked horns in the knock-out games thrice. Playing for Manchester United, Ronaldo guided the English Club to victory against Messi’s Barcelona in the 2007/08 semi-final tie. The Blaugrana, however, redeemed themselves in the next season after getting the better of Manchester City. Their third and last meeting came in the 2010/11 semi-finals where Ronaldo played for Real Madrid. However, Messi’s Barcelona again proved to be a better side and registered a victory.

