After more than two decades at FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi will be playing for Paris Saint Germain following his contract expiration with the Catalan giants. The Argentine joined the Parisian giants on a free transfer and has signed a two-year deal where he will play alongside the likes of Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe. So as Lionel Messi begins a new chapter in his professional career, you can download Lionel Messi images in PSG Jersey, Lionel Messi wallpapers in Paris Saint Germain shirt, customized Lionel Messi PSG wallpapers, and more. Lionel Messi Salary at PSG in INR: Here’s How Much the Argentine Star Footballer Would Earn in Indian Rupees.

Lionel Messi was unveiled as an official PSG player on Wednesday (August 11, 2021) and has joined the Parisian giants on a contract until 2023 with an option to extend it by one year. The Argentine, who turned 34 last month will be earning around €35million (41million USD). The Argentine was also greeted warmly by fans, who surrounded the Parc des Princes Stadium to welcome the greatest ever. Lionel Messi Meets PSG Fans for the First Time After Signing for French Club.

Messi At Parc Des Princes

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits; Twitter/PSG_English)

Messi As PSG A Player

Lionel Messi Presented As PSG Player (Photo Credits; Twitter/PSG_English)

Lionel Messi With Fans

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits; Twitter)

Messi Signs His PSG Contract

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits; Twitter/PSG_English)

Messi During PSG Medicals

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits; Twitter)

Messi Is A PSG Player

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After joining the Parisians, Lionel Messi will soon begin training with the first team but with Ligue 1 2021-22 already underway, it is unlikely that the Argentine will participate in their next game. The 34-year-old hasn’t played since winning the Copa America last month and will be ready for action as soon as he receives the green light from the coaching staff.

