The whole football world is buzzing about Lionel Messi's transfer to Paris Saint-Germain a day ago. For Barcelona fans, this is something that they quite didn't want to see whereas PSG fans have been ecstatic all along, lining up, queuing outside the stadium, waiting in numbers to watch perhaps the biggest transfer ever in football history, taking shape in front of their eyes. It was a very big week in football with Barcelona first announcing that their star man wouldn't be continuing with them anymore after a breakdown in contract negotiations. Next came a tearful press conference, where Messi broke down while addressing his Barcelona teammates and club members. But finally, his much-anticipated move to PSG has taken shape and it would take a while before the dust settles.Neymar Jr, Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi Welcome Lionel Messi to PSG as Argentine Signs a Two-Year Long Contract With Ligue 1 Giants

Messi, who was signed as a free agent, joined the former Ligue 1 champions on a two-year contract, with an option to extend the contract for another year. His salary is expected to be in the region of €35million (which is 41 million dollars in USD) excluding taxes. On converting this amount to Indian Rupee, we get to know that the Argentine superstar would reportedly earn a sum of Rs 3,05,12,61,000 (which is Rs 305 crores)!

Messi would team up with longtime friend Neymar and French star Kylian Mbappe and would create what football fans all over the world can call the most destructive attacking force. He is very eager to meet up his new teammates and hit the ground running to make history at his new club and with a new identity, that of a PSG player. When Is PSG’s Next Match in Ligue 1 2021? Will Lionel Messi Feature in The Tie? Click Here to Know the Deets!

Messi's transfer just shows how terrific PSG have been, in the ongoing summer window. They roped in the likes of Sergio Ramos, Georgino Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma Achraf Hakimi, prior to bringing Messi to the Parc Des Princes. What's astounding is that Ramos, Wijnaldum, Donnarumma and Messi have all been free transfers! The only transfer that they have had to pay for was that of Hakimi, who they reportedly bought for €60 million.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2021 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).