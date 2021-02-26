Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman suffered a health scare during a recent press interview ahead of the Catalan’s weekend clash against Sevilla in La Liga 2020-21. The Blaugrana manager started bleeding from his nose, due to which the press conference was cut short. It is understood that this isn’t the first time that the 57-year-old has suffered this complication in recent weeks. Ronald Koeman Reveals Lionel Messi, ‘Happy & Excited’ at Barcelona.

According to ESPN’s correspondent Samuel Marsden, Ronald Koeman’s nosebleed was in relation to the blood thinners he takes for his heart condition. It is understood that the 57-year-old is now okay and isn't experiencing any difficulties. Lionel Messi Shocks Elche Goalkeeper Edgar Badia By Asking For His Shirt After Barcelona Seal 3-0 Win.

See Incident

😥 Rueda de prensa accidentada... 🩸 Koeman rompe a sangrar en mitad de su comparecencia 📺 #Golazo pic.twitter.com/b0nsiTdxFx — El Golazo de Gol (@ElGolazoDeGol) February 26, 2021

The 57-year-old had undergone surgery back in May of last year after experiencing chest pain, where it was revealed that the Barcelona boss had suffered from a mild heart attack.

Koeman Now Stable

Club confirm Koeman OK. @fansjavimiguel explains he takes blood thinners after his heart problem and they’re the cause of the nose bleeds — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) February 26, 2021

The Dutch manager fell ill and underwent a cardiac catheterisation and had to undergo surgical intervention to be brought to a stable condition. This incident happened three months prior to when the 57pyear-old was appointed as the new Barcelona boss, replacing Quique Setien at the helm.

‘It’s true that when things like this happen to you, or when you have people by your side who have been sick, life changes a bit. After my heart attack, I think about things a little differently, probably. The opportunity to coach Barça was now or never. I am 57 years old, I have been a coach for many years, I don’t want to end up training at 70 either. The moment was now,’ said the current Barcelona manager in an interview.

Ronald Koeman’s team will take on Sevilla on Saturday in a La Liga 2020-21 encounter and the 57-year-old is expected to be available on the sidelines despite this health scare. Barcelona will be hoping to overtake the Andalusian side in the table and get back in the title race.

