Lionel Messi Juggles With Football as Team Barcelona Returns to Practice, Fans Post Excitement With Hilarious Memes (Watch Video)

After a long break of about two months caused due to the outspread of coronavirus, the La Liga teams are back in action. Team Barcelona who reported to Camp Nou got their players tested and after the reports came negative, the players proceeded to practice and all eyes were on the social media page of the Catalan Giants. No sooner they saw the video of Barcelona captain Lionel Messi juggling with the ball, the excitement of the fans reached its peak and they posted hilarious memes as they were overjoyed to watch the players in action again. Lionel Messi, Antoine Greizmann & Others Sweat it Out at Camp Nou, Barcelona Says ‘We Missed You Guys’ (See Pics).

Team Barcelona played their last match on March 7, 2020, against Real Sociedad and the Catalan Giants won the game 1-0. After the government gave a green light to the Spanish football teams to begin their practice and thus the La Liga decided to start the remaining season. As of now, the league could start by June 20, 2020, and would end in a matter of five weeks. For now, let's have a look at the reactions of the fans below and Messi's video:

Talking about the La Liga 2019-20 points table, Barcelona is on number one with 58 points winning 18 games out of 27. The Catalan Giants lost five games and the remaining ones ended with a draw. Real Madrid stands on number two of of the table with 56 points. Winning 16 games out of 27, Madrid won three games and the remaining ended with a draw.