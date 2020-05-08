Lionel Messi, Antoine Greizmann & Others Sweat it Out at Camp Nou, Barcelona Says ‘We Missed You Guys’ (See Pics)

Lionel Messi, Antoine Greizmann & Others Sweat it Out at Camp Nou (Photo Credits: Instgram)

After the players of Barcelona were tested negative, they headed to the Camp Nou after a long break which was caused due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The official account of Barcelona shared the pictures of the team sweating it out in the stadium. The practice session was conducted keeping in mind the norms laid down by La Liga. Lionel Messi, Antoine Greizmann, Gerard Pique, Junior Firpo and others were seen practising at the Camp Nou. Needless to say that team Barcelona was quite happy with the players coming back to the stadium. Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema & Other Real Madrid Stars Gear Up For Coronavirus Tests Ahead of Training Return.

The live-action across Spain was called off due to the outspread of coronavirus. But after the Government of Spain gave a green signal to the teams to conduct practice session, La Liga decided to complete the remaining season. As per the norms of La Liga, the players trained individually. For now, it is reported that the season could start on June 20, 2020. You can check out the pictures of the practice session below:

According to Leganes manager, Javier Aguirre revealed the dates for the season. According to him the matches will begin on June 20 and will get over n the matter of five weeks i.e. July 26, 2020. "On June 20, we will start La Liga and in five weeks we will be officially finished, on July 26. It will be played on Saturday-Sunday and Wednesday-Thursday, over 11 dates. La Liga has just informed me officially and I am very happy about this because we already have training scheduled. We start tomorrow. Luckily we have passed the tests," He said.