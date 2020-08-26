The news of Lionel Messi’s departure from Barcelona has created a ruckus and the fans have expressed their disappointment not only on social media but have gone one step further. The followers have gone one step ahead and have started protesting right outside the Barcelona office. Hundreds of fans demanded resignation from club President Josep Maria Bartomeu and also chanted, "Messi stay, we love you." The video of the same went viral on social media as the fans started had expressed their disappointment on the Internet. Lionel Messi Wants to Leave Barcelona: Rio Ferdinand Claims Frank Lampard Eyeing Argentine, Sends Chelsea Fans in Meltdown.

Right from the start of the year, there has been a buzz that Messi would leave Barcelona, but the six-time Ballon d'Or winner expressed his desire to quit the club 11 days after their humiliating defeat against Bayern Munich. The Catalan Giants suffered from an embarrassing defeat by 8-2 in the Champions League 2019-20. Messi could not score a single goal in the match.

"Messi, stay, Bartomeu resign" Barcelona fans protest outside the Nou Camp.#FCB pic.twitter.com/6hQcOMRAwS — Octopus Paul (@octopuspaulnews) August 26, 2020

Another

Barcelona fans at the club offices protesting and wanting Bartomeu to resign! pic.twitter.com/u8Q5Gw4uVi — Pedawan (@PedawanNews) August 25, 2020

Messi has been linked to a couple of clubs mostly - Manchester City and Chelsea. A recent tweet from former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand sent the Internet into a frenzy as he claimed that Chelsea manager Franck Lampard has been eyeing to get the Argentine on-board. Messi also had started following Chelsea on social media previously.

