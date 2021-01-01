Barcelona has been roasted by fans. Reason? So last night the team put up a look back video where they shared the best moments of the club. Now, little did they know that the fans would remind them about their most humiliating defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League 2019-20. A few fans even reminded them of the team ending up with no trophies this year. The year 2020 proved to be extremely difficult for Barcelona for numerous reasons. First, they lost the La Liga title to Real Madrid and then almost got into a legal tussle with Lionel Messi as the Argentine wanted to quit the club but the terms and conditions of the Catalans didn’t allow him to leave. Lionel Messi Reaction After 1-1 Draw Between Barcelona and Eibar Perfectly Sums Up the Struggles of Catalans (Watch Video).

To top it all they suffered from a humiliating 2-8 loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League 2019-20. Lastly, there have been numerous reports of Barca not doing well financially. However, they did have a few reasons to cheer as Lionel Messi who preferred staying at Barca overtook Pele’s record of most number of goals for a single club. The short clip had a few other moments too. With all of us, we are sure even Barcelona must be heaving a sigh of relief for 2020 has finally ended.

But as they say, fans remember everything and this was proven to be right in this case. Fans responded to the video and trolled Barca mercilessly. Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona)

Trolls

Fans troll Barcelona (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Barcelona would be hoping to have a better year ahead. The team is currently placed on number six of the La Liga 2020-21 points table with 25 points in their kitty. The team has so far lost four games out of 15, winning seven. The remaining matches ended with a draw.

