Barcelona have been poor this season as inconsistent performances has seen the Catalan side produce one of the most disappointing camping in the club’s history. Losing La Lia title to Real Madrid, changing manager’s mid-season and Lionel Messi seemingly unhappy with the team’s form, the Blaugrana’s look far from a club which dominated football at the start of the decade. However, President Josep Maria Bartomeu remains optimistic about the future. Lionel Messi Will Re-Sign Contract Have No Doubt, Says Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu.

In an interview with Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo, Bartomeu discussed several things from Champions League to new club signings. But the most important update that the 57-year-old provided was about Lionel Messi’s contract. The Argentine has stalled renewal talks as he is reportedly unhappy with how the club is being run. Barcelona Reacts After Real Madrid Win La Liga 2019-20 Title.

‘Messi has said many times that he wants to retire here and I have no doubt that he will renew’ said Bartomeu about the club captain, who is free to walk away after his contract with Barcelona expires in 2021.

The Barcelona president played down the likelihood of signing Neymar and Lautaro Martinez but was quick to point out the new signings made by the club. ‘Pedri, who is a young player with incredible talent. (Francisco) Trincão, who was very unknown, we signed him in January and he is already the best U-21 in Europe. And (Miralem) Pjanic is a player who will surely come and integrate [from] the very first minute in the first team’ he said.

The 57-year-old also focused on La Masia players as he said ‘For these players (Riqui Puig, Ansu Fati and Ronald Araujo), due to their evolution and current training, they have to be in the first team. I think it is good news for Barcelona that the B team is again bringing players to the first team.’

When asked about id Barcelona are favourite to win the Champions League this season, Bartomeu replied, ‘Yes, Barça are always favourites of any championship they play and in this Champions League too - especially [when] seeing this winning spirit and competitive eagerness of our players.’

Josep Bartomeu also said that Quique Sertien will remain at the helm despite former player Xavi linked with the managerial job. 'Next year Quique Setien has a contract and he is the one we have hired. I trust him and his team. He is very clear about his game model and Barça’s style. He is a veteran with experience and good psychology (skills)' said Bartomeu.

