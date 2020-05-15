Lionel Messi Says He Is Looking Forward to LaLiga to Start Again in June

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Barcelona, May 15: Lionel Messi feels there is no point thinking too much about getting affected by coronavirus as there is risk everywhere. FC Barcelona superstar Messi and his teammates have been back at the club's training ground conducting individual sessions since last week as Spanish LaLiga plots a return to action in June. The league has been on hold since March due to the global pandemic.

"The risk of contagion is everywhere, when you leave the house the risk is already there, therefore I think that you don't have to think about it too much because if you do, you can't go anywhere," Messi told Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo on Friday. President Javier Tebas had said last week that matches could start as soon as June 12 but all 11 remaining rounds of fixtures will take place in empty stadiums. Lionel Messi Speaks Out on Coronavirus, Calls for Everyone ‘To Be Responsible and Stay at Home’ in These ‘Complicated Days’ (Read Full Statement).

"But we also understand that it is essential to comply with protocols and maximize prevention measures to the maximum," said Messi. "Going back to training is a first step but we should not trust ourselves and we must continue taking all the necessary precautions and assume that we have to start playing the games when they arrive but behind closed doors."

Messi said he is looking forward to playing football competitions again although everything will be weird without fans in stadiums. "I personally am looking forward to the competitions again. We know that everything is going to be weird, without people in the stadium which is something that I once played and it seemed very strange to me," said the record six time Ballon d'Or winner.

Asked about LaLiga's plans for teams to be quarantined together, away from their families, after matches are underway, Messi said: "With regards to being quarantined, we really would not like to have to be separated from our families and you have to see how is it finally."