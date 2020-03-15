Lionel Messi Speaks Out on Coronavirus, Calls for Everyone ‘To Be Responsible and Stay at Home’ in These ‘Complicated Days’ (Read Full Statement)

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi has become the latest sportsperson to speak out on the coronavirus issue. The Argentine, who is currently in quarantine after the Spanish Football Association suspended LA Liga until further notice, called for everyone ‘to be responsible and stay at home’ in these ‘complicated days for everyone.’ Messi, 32, posted a message for his fans from his official Instagram account in which he asked everyone to hid to the advice from the authorities and stay safe. The Barcelona captain also prayed that ‘hopefully’ the current situation would change at the earliest. The Spanish Football Federation released a statement to postpone all La Liga matches for the next rounds in the wake of COVID-19 sending the country into a state of lockdown. Lionel Messi Reportedly Ready ’To Spend Whopping Sum' to Bail Ronaldinho Out of Paraguay Prison.

“We live worried about what is happening and we want to help putting ourselves in the place of those who are having the worst of it, either because it directly affected them or their family and friends, or because they are working on the front line to combat it in hospitals and health centers,” said Messi in his Instagram post. “I want to send a lot of strength to all of them. Health must always come first.” Cristiano Ronaldo Speaks Out on Coronavirus, Urges Everyone to ‘Follow WHO Advisory’ in an Emotional Instagram Post.

The 32-year-old is currently spending time with his family in Spain following the suspension of all football tournament, including the UEFA competitions and other domestic tournaments. The opening two rounds of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers for South America were also postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. “It is a “perfect to enjoy that time with yours that you cannot always have,” said the six-time Ballon d’Or winner in his post.

Messi also urged everyone to follow the “instructions of both health organizations and public authorities” as the world fights to limit the number of people affected and dead due to the pandemic. “Only in this way can we combat it effectively, said the footballer in his message to the fans.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo had earlier spoken out on the effect of Coronavirus. The Juventus and Portuguese superstar, who has gone in quarantine along with the other footballers of the club after Juve defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for COVID-19, urged everyone to follow WHO’s advisory on how to protect themselves from contracting the epidemic. The 34-year-old has travelled to his hometown in Madeira to be with his ill mother and family following the suspension of Serie A.