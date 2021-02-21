Lionel Messi added another feather to his hat and once again wrote his name in Barcelona’s record books after making his 506th La Liga appearance for the Blaugrana club. Messi surpassed another Barcelona legend Xavi for most La Liga appearances for the club when he stepped out against Cadiz. The 33-year-old Argentine marked the occasion with a goal but watched helplessly as Barcelona conceded a late equaliser and were held to a 1-1 draw by the league newbies. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Manchester City Deny Approaching Barcelona Captain Regarding Potential Transfer.

Messi overtook Xavi’s 505 La Liga appearances for Barcelona and is also seven games far from surpassing the Spaniard’s all-time record of 767 appearances for the club in all competitions. Messi will certainly make that record his own before the season concludes establishing him as the club’s greatest ever player. He already holds the record of most goals for Barcelona with 654 strikes and has also won more trophies at the club than any other in history. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Subjected To Ethnic Abuse During Europa League Clash, Red Star Belgrade Apologise to AC Milan Star.

Lionel Messi Marks Another Milestone in His Barcelona Career

506 – Lionel Messi has become the @FCBarcelona player with the most LaLiga appearances (506) surpassing Xavi Hernández (505). Historic. pic.twitter.com/tqQVb0b4Cj — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 21, 2021

He put Barcelona ahead in the 32nd minute from the penalty spot after Pedri had been fouled. That was Messi’s 21st goal for the season and 17th in the league and it set the tone for a home victory before Cadiz stole a point with a penalty of their own. Alex Fernandez scored the equaliser for the visitors in the 89th minute following a foul from Lenglet.

Messi joined Barcelona as a teenager and made his debut for the club in 2004. He has been loyal to the club since and has lifted a record 34 trophies with the Blaugrana side in his 17-year stay at Camp Nou. But that love affair seems to be drawing to an end this summer with the Argentine yet to sign a contract extension despite only four months remaining in his current contract.

Barcelona’s struggles in recent times have added to Messi’s decision to delay signing a new contract. Barcelona failed to win a trophy last season and have already lost the Supercopa de Espana final against Real Betis this season. Their hopes in the UEFA Champions League is also virtually over after a 1-4 defeat to PSG at home in the first leg. Barcelona have to score at least four goals without conceding any to keep themselves alive in the UCL while they are now third in La Liga eight points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

