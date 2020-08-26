Lionel Messi has waged a transfer war among several top clubs in Europe by informing Barcelona of his decision to leave the Blaugrana club this season. Messi, 33, sent a burofax to the club revealing his intention to depart the Camp Nou this summer. Very few clubs can afford to sign the Argentinian even if he is available for free. Among those clubs, Manchester City are said to be the favourites. Neighbourhood rivals Manchester United have also been linked as has Messi’s nemesis club Real Madrid. Take a look at all the clubs linked with the attacker after his decision to leave the club. Lionel Messi vs Barcelona! From Josep Bartomeu Presence to Pay Cut to Ernesto Valverde Sacking, 5 REASONS Why Messi Has Asked For Shocking Exit From Spanish Club.

Messi, on Tuesday, revealed his decision to Barcelona club and sent the footballing world into a delirium. Messi’s representatives have informed the club that Messi should be allowed to leave for free due to an ‘existing clause in his contract. Barcelona though have insisted that the clause expires in May and that clubs vying for Messi’s signature should pay the 700 million Euros buy-out clause to take the Argentine forward away from Camp Nou. Take a look at all clubs linked to Messi. Lionel Messi and Family Images & HD Wallpapers Celebrating Titles Won With Barcelona FC at Camp Nou Go Viral!

Manchester City

Among them all, Manchester City are the hot favourites. The Premier League club have the money to sign him and pay his exorbitant wages. City also have Pep Guardiola as their head coach. It was under Guardiola that Messi peaked his career and the Barcelona captain will love to work with his former coach again. City’s Champions League ambition will also match Messi’s aim of winning the top European competition once again.

Juventus

This could be the big blockbuster signing. Lionel Messi meeting Cristiano Ronaldo and fulfilling the world’s fantasy of watching this generation’s two greatest footballers playing together for one club. Juventus, like Messi, are desperate to win the Champions League and in coach Andre Pirlo, they have someone Messi shares a cordial relationship with. But can Juventus field both Messi and Ronaldo together? Keep in mind the huge wage both these players command.

Paris Saint-Germain

The French club just showed their ambition in Europe. PSG lost the Champions League final to Bayern Munich crushing their dreams. Messi shares the same dream of winning the UCL and could lead them to the ultimate prize. PSG also have Neymar, one of Messi’s best mates and a frontline of Neymar, Messi and Kylian Mbappe would be just unstoppable.

Inter Milan

Like PSG and Manchester City, Inter have already expressed interest in bringing Messi to Italy. Coach Antonio Conte is also not shy of spending big on quality players. Messi could also revive his career under Conte, a perennial winner who loves winning trophies. Inter are desperate to win a trophy after a barren run of nine years and with Messi, they could win plenty.

Manchester United

United are always linked every time a top player is available in the market. The club has reportedly shown interest in bringing the Barcelona talisman to Old Trafford. Like Inter, Man United are undergoing a great transformation. They have shown that a rebuild is in place. Messi is already wanting to leave a club that is currently rebuilding and could join United to help the Red Devils regain their place among Europe’s elites once again.

Real Madrid

This is certainly beyond though. But it was also the same when Luis Figo exchanged one for the other. Messi could do a Figo and join Real Madrid. The Los Blancos are financially in a dire place at the moment. But if Messi is available for free, they will certainly be chasing him. Coach Zinedine Zidane has already proved his coaching mettle with regular title wins be it the Champions League or the La Liga title.

Arsenal

Like Real, Arsenal really don’t have the money to sign Messi this summer. But if he is available for free then they would want him too. Coach Mikel Arteta is a big fan. His Spanish background will also help Messi settle fast and settle better at the club. Arteta’s Guardiola link will also play a big factor if the Argentinian joins Arsenal.

Inter Miami

Far from Europe in the Americas, David Beckham’s new franchise team have been linked with Messi. The club made its MLS debut this season and has already shown the progress. They could do well with a superstar signing like Messi. The Barcelona captain also has the great opportunity of becoming the face of MLS and become a superstar in the United States soccer like his good friend Beckham.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2020 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).