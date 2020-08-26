Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers of all time, has created a footballing storm in Europe with his decision to quit Barcelona. There is a clause in Lionel Messi’s contract at Camp Nou that allows him to leave for free at the end of every season, bypassing his 700 million euros release clause. The Argentinian forward’s request comes at a time when Barcelona is going through a very troubled phase. The Catalonians are not performing on the pitch, their finances have dried up considerably, and there is a lack of stability in the board. So why would a player who is the heart and soul of the club try and desert them, let us have a look. Lionel Messi and Barcelona Future: Here’s What Lies Ahead for the Club and Argentine Footballer if He Departs Camp Nou This Summer.

Probable Reason #1: Ernesto Valverde sacking – The sacking of Ernesto Valverde was the starting point of the straining of the relationship between Barcelona and Lionel Messi. Although Ernesto Valverde had failed to dominate Europe, Barcelona were playing some brilliant football under him, and there was great cohesion in the squad. With his abrupt departure, it all came crashing down.

Probable Reason #2: Josep Bartomeu presence – Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu is the main reason Lionel Messi wants to quit. The Spanish business tycoon has made some disastrous decisions while at the helm of the club and destroyed the club economically. His lack of respect for Lionel Messi despite him being the club captain has irked the latter massively.

Probable Reason #3: Ronald Koeman, the new boss – New Barcelona manager Ronal Koeman has not been at the club even for weeks and has already asked Luis Suarez and few other players close to Lionel Messi to leave the club. In addition to this, he disrespected Lionel Messi during their first meeting by asking the skipper to be more selfless – this after a two-decade story with the club.

Probable Reason #4: A new challenge – Barcelona are a club on the downgrade and at this moment, it is difficult to see them winning the Champions League. Manchester City or PSG have a bright future ahead of themselves, and this may have prompted Lionel Messi, a serial winner to look for greener pastures.

Probable Reason #5: Pay Cut – Lionel Messi in April had declared he along with other members of the squad had taken a 70% pay cut due to the Coronavirus outbreak impacting Barcelona’s finances. When you are the best player in the world, you have some monetary aspirations, and Messi’s current club are certainly not in a position to meet that.

Lionel Messi has been a fantastic servant for FC Barcelona, but it seems has made up his mind to leave. It is a power tussle at the moment, and the drama is expected to continue well into the summer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2020 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).