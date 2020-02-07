Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: From Juventus to Manchester City, Barcelona Superstar Could Join These Clubs Next Season

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Lionel Messi’s future has been a subject to speculations ever since his social media outburst against Barcelona’s hierarchy and Eric Abidal, director of football of FC Barcelona, in particular. It is a known fact that Lionel Messi has a huge influence on the dressing room of the Catalan based club but some of the everyday decisions taken at Barcelona also somehow find its way in Messi’s approval territory. Since the sacking of Ernesto Valverde, Barcelona have been on the decline and Lionel Messi clearly was against the decision of Valverde’s exit. With so much going on at the club and a presence of a clause in Messi’s contract where he can leave the club for free after the end of any season, potential suitors – like Manchester City and Juventus – of the world’s best player have cropped up. Lionel Messi Rumoured to Leave Barcelona After Fallout.

Here we rank the chances of some of these top European clubs.

Manchester City

The English champions have two factors that make them favourites to sign Lionel Messi, should he hand over the transfer request – Oil Money and Pep Guardiola. Lionel Messi was unstoppable in the Guardiola era at Barcelona and a repeat of the same cannot be ruled out. In addition to a salary of a million dollars per week is beyond appealing. Barcelona, Real Madrid Knocked Out of Copa del Rey 2019-20 for First Time in 10 Years.

Paris Saint Germain

PSG have the Qatari money and need a player of the quality of Lionel Messi to get them the desired UEFA Champions League trophy. If Neymar convinces Lionel Messi in joining him at the club, the Barcelona skipper could be persuaded for the move.

Juventus

Juventus are masters of signing big game players for free but it will be a real coup of sorts if Lionel Messi is poached from Barcelona. The prospect of seeing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the same team is a dream for many fans and Juventus have the might to make the deal happen. The Italian champions have a strong network of club directors who are well versed at negotiating such heavyweight deals.

Manchester United

The Red Devils are on the decline and it is more a case of Manchester United needing Messi than the other way around. The Argentinian may not want to play under a new manager like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but Manchester United are known to offer lucrative packages which could tempt the player.

Lionel Messi is known to toy around with Barcelona when it comes to contractual issues and there is high chance he will stay at the club with the club giving into his demands.