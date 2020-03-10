Lionel Messi Wants Quique Setien to Resign from Barcelona? Reportedly Suggests an Ideal Replacement

Lionel Messi and Quique Setien, (Photo Credits: Getty)

Team Barcelona has been gripped with controversies ever since the exit of Ernesto Valverde. Post this Lionel Messi publicly had a showdown with sporting Director Eric Abidal where the latter had blamed the players saying they were unhappy with the services of Valverde. Quique Setien stepped into his shoes in January 2020. But now if one has to go by the reports, the Barca captain is not very happy with the new manager as he feels that Setien does not have the right tactics for the team. The reports on the Internet further state that it is quite possible that Setien could be forced to look out for another job this summer. Lionel Messi vs Eric Abidal, Barcelona Manager Quique Setien Spills the Beans on the Spat Between the Two Ahead of their Match Against Athletic Bilbao.

In fact, Messi has also named in ideal replacement. According to the report, the Barca captain has recommended the name of River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo. He was one of the ideal choices before the arrival of Setien but it was said that he wanted to be at South America.

This is not the first time that there have been reports about the six-time Ballon d'Or player being unhappy with the choices made by the team. In fact last year there had been reports of Messi being unhappy with the Catalan Giants for choosing Antoine Greizmann. Messi wanted Neymar Jr in his team instead of Greizmann. A few other reports suggested that the Argentine is unhappy with the entire management of Barcelona and is contemplating to quit the team. Coming back to the story, Messi is yet to react to this piece of news.