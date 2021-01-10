Lionel Messi continued his good run and has now scored four goals in three games after netting a brace in Barcelona’s 4-0 away win over Granada in La Liga 2020-21. Messi scored both of his goals in the first half of the match, including a delightful free-kick, to race ahead in the La Liga golden boot race. He now has scored 11 goals in 17 appearances in the league this season. Messi’s son Mateo enjoyed his father’s goals as much as the fans did and was seen, in a video, celebrating after the six-time Ballon d’Or winner scored his second from a free-kick towards the end of the first half. Granada 0–4 Barcelona, La Liga Goal Video Highlights: Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann Brace Seals Comfortable Win for Catalan Side.

Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzza shared a short video clip of Mateo celebrating Messi’s goal and jumping in joy. In the video, Mateo can be seen celebrating after Messi scored from a delightful free-kick to put Barcelona 3-0 ahead in the 42nd minute. The five-year-old kid was jumping in joy and celebrating the goal. Take a look at the video.

Mateo Celebrates Lionel Messi's Goal

Mateo Messi, celebrando el GOLAZO de su padre Lionel Messi... 🐐 MATEO ES TODO LO QUE ESTÁ BIEN EN ESTA VIDA. QUERIBLE. 👏🏻🤩 🇪🇦 #LaLiga. pic.twitter.com/HBM22OVPOh — 100% FICHAJES DE FÚTBOL (@FichajeGoleador) January 9, 2021

Messi had to beat an eight-man wall to find the net and he did so with ease after cheekily finding a gap between the wall to score. This was Messi’s first goal from a free-kick this season and Messi also overtook Cristiano Ronaldo in the record of most goals scored from set-pieces. Messi now has 48 goals from free-kicks surpassing Ronaldo’s 47.

Antonela Roccuzzo Shared the Video On Her Instagram Story

Antonela Roccuzzo Instagram Story Screengrab (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Antoine Griezmann scored the other two goals as Barcelona thumped Granada 4-0 to consolidate their third place in the La Liga points table. Griezmann opened the scoring in the 12th minute after reacting the fastest to Sergio Busquets’ deflected through ball inside the penalty box. The Frenchman then found Messi for the second in the 35th minute before a foul on Pedri seven minutes later allowed the Argentine to score his second. Griezmann returned from the break to seal the win with his second goal.

