Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann scored two each as Barcelona thrashed Granada 4-0 to make it three consecutive wins in La Liga 2020-21. The win also extended Barcelona's unbeaten run to eight matches and took Messi to top of the league scoring charts. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner scored twice within the opening half to move one goal clear of Gerard Moreno in the Pichichi Golden Boot race. Messi now has scored 11 goals in 17 matches. Griezmann also found the net after a gap of nine matches to seal a comfortable win for visitors.

Granada almost opened the scoring within the first two minutes but Marc Andre ter Stegen denied Antoinip Puertas with a brilliant save before Griezmann put Barcelona ahead 10 minutes later. Sergio Busquets played a hopeful through ball into the Granada penalty box and the Frenchman reacted the quickest and found the net. The goal was initially flagged offside but stood after replays showed Busquets’ ball had taken a deflection off Soldado.

Griezmann next turned provider and set Messi up to curl the ball into the top bin in the 35th minute and seven minutes later Barcelona had their third and Messi his second. Barcelona earned a free-kick just outside the box after a foul on Pedri and Messi scored from that with a delightful piece of skill. Watch the goal video highlights from the match.

Granada vs Barcelona Goal Video Highlights

Barcelona went into the break 3-0 ahead and Griezmann secured the win in the 63rd minute with a low shot into the net after getting to the end of Ousmane Dembele’s cross. To make matters worse for the hosts, substitute defender Jesus Vallejo was shown a red card for holding back Martin Braithwaite when the latter was through on goal.

The win cut down Barcelona’s gap with table leaders Atletico Madrid to four points although Diego Simeone’s side now have four games in hand. Barcelona are, however, just three behind Real Madrid, who were held to a goalless draw by Osasuna.

