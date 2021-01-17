Manchester United visit Liverpool searching for their first win at Anfield since 2016. Liverpool vs Manchester United match in the Premier League 2020-21 will be played at Anfield on January 17 (Sunday). United sit at the top of the points table three clear of champions Liverpool after 17 rounds but have not faced defeat away from home in the league this season. Liverpool are also winless in their last three matches, which includes a 0- 1 loss to Southampton in their previous game. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best playing XI for the LIV vs MUN match please scroll down. Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Liverpool’s injury list continues to grow with midfielder Naby Keita the latest to join the treatment table. Centre-backs Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, forward Diego Jota and Kostas Tsimikas are all still sidelined with injuries while Joel Matip is doubtful for this match. United are missing Phil Jones and Brandon Williams while Anthony Martial could sit on the bench after taking a knock in the 0-1 win over Burnley. Bruno Fernandes Hits Back at Jurgen Klopp’s Statement About Penalty Claims Ahead of Liverpool vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21.

Liverpool vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker (LIV) as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Liverpool vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV), Eric Bailey (MUN) and Andy Robertson (LIV) should be selected as the defenders.

Liverpool vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Thiago Alcantara (LIV), Fred (MUN), Sadio Mane (LIV) and Paul Pogba (MUN) will be the five midfielders for this side.

Liverpool vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Marcus Rashford (MUN) and Edinson Cavani (MUN) will play as the two forwards.

Liverpool vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Alisson Becker (LIV), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV), Eric Bailey (MUN), Andy Robertson (LIV), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Thiago Alcantara (LIV), Fred (MUN), Sadio Mane (LIV), Paul Pogba (MUN), Marcus Rashford (MUN) and Edinson Cavani (MUN).

Sadio Mane (LIV) should be made the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team while Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes (MUN) can be made the vice-captain for the Liverpool vs Manchester United match.

