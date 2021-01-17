Liverpool vs Manchester United, EPL Live Streaming Online: It is the clash of the titans in the English Premier League as defending champions Liverpool take on current leaders Manchester United at Anfield. The blockbuster clash has all the makings of a fabulous game with so much at stake. A win for the hosts will see them wrestle the top position from their fiercest rivals given their superior goal difference while a similar result for the visitors will see them open up a six point over the Reds. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United have the best away form in the league with the team ripping apart sides with their pace on the break. But Anfield test is a true test of their character with Liverpool rarely dropping points there. The last time the two sides clashed in the league, Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners. Bruno Fernandes Hits Back at Jurgen Klopp’s Statement About Penalty Claims Ahead of Liverpool vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21.

Joel Matip, who is struggling with a calf injury for the past three weeks, will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Thaigo Alcantara has not featured much since making a move from Bayern Munich and tonight’s game represents the perfect opportunity for the Spaniard to make an impact. The front three of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have blown hot and cold this season but have generally performed well against the Red Devils whenever they have played them.

Anthony Martial could miss the Liverpool game for Manchester United with a hamstring injury sustained in the Burnley encounter. Paul Pogba could be started on the left with Marcus Rashford switching to the right wing. Edinson Cavani should get the nod as the no 10 with Bruno Fernandes as the playmaker. In midfield, Scott McTominay and Fred are the first choice pairing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer given the energy the duo bring in the middle of the park. Bruno Fernandes Scripts Premier League Record and Matches Cristiano Ronaldo's Tally With Player of the Month Award.

When is Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Liverpool vs Manchester United match in English Premier League 2020-21 will be played on January 18, 2021, Sunday. The match will be played at the Anfield Stadium and the game is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of Liverpool vs Manchester United match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream. Manchester United will struggle against Liverpool’s high tempo game and will rely heavily on quick breaks. If Liverpool’s front three click, the hosts should secure an easy win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2021 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).