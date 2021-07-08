Liverpool FC has launched new away kits for the upcoming season of Premier League. Not very long ago the English Premier League announced the dates for the season and now the teams are gearing up for the same. Liverpool FC as a part of preparations came up with a new away kit. The shirts will give you a feeling of 'deja vu' as it closely draws inspiration from the cult classic away kit worn by the club which Liverpool had donned for the 1996-97 season. The fans came up with mixed reactions for the same. EPL 2021-22 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Get Premier League Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings of England's Top-Tier Football Division.

All the jerseys are made up of recycled plastic bottles just like the home kit. The shirts are off-white in colour and the teal also remains consistent. Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones hoped that the fans will love the jersey. "You can see the inspiration throughout the design with a throwback to the 90s," he said. Now, a few fans were quite happy to see this kit while a few others gave a thumbs down to the new away kit.

Here's the new kit.

🥁 It’s here… Our new @nikefootball away kit has arrived 🤩 pic.twitter.com/PqGpzOXVqZ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 8, 2021

Reactions of the players:

"Retro mate, retro!" The Reds’ first reaction to our new away kit 🤩 🙌 @LFCRetail 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qN7Ai4jHtL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 8, 2021

Reactions by fans:

Whoever said We need new balance back needs to realise Nike are actually making some beautiful kits — Sachin (@sachhjay) July 8, 2021

Awful

And another awful kit👏🏻 — 🤷🏼‍♀️🇭🇷 (@ChampionsAnchee) July 8, 2021

Another fan who didn't like the kit:

OMG, what an awful kit.. who designs this an actually thinks it looks good?? It looks like a Primark polo shirt 😖 — Ady (@Adybircher1) July 8, 2021

Great piece:

Just wanted to tell you, that was a great piece! absolutely spot on! Keep it up #YNWA — Naj🖤✨ (@supernova_128) July 8, 2021

Liverpool will play their first match against Norwich on August 14, 2021. This will be an away game. What do you think about the new kit by Liverpool? Do leave your thoughts below in the Comments section.

