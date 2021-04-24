Liverpool are set to complete the transfer of RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate as both parties have agreed on personal terms. The 21-year-old is one of the most highly rated up-and-coming central defenders in the world at the moment and has been an integral part of the Bundesliga outfit this season. Several European heavyweights were in the mix to sign the defender who will now be moving to Anfield in the summer. European Super League: Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool & All Other Premier League Clubs Pull Out of the Controversial Football Tournament.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are on the verge of completing the transfer of Ibrahima Konate. The Reds have reportedly agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old who will sign a five-year contract at the club. It is understood that the Premier League side will pay the defender's release clause of around €35 million to make the deal official in the coming days.

Done Deal

Ibrahima Konaté to Liverpool, here we go soon! The deal is set to be completed, personal terms agreed on a five-years contract. Liverpool will pay the release clause to RB Leipzig in the next days [around €35m] in order to finalize the signing of Konaté. 🔴 #LFC https://t.co/N4OWqqXiGu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2021

Liverpool have been having issues with their defence as injuries to a number if starters in that position saw the Reds dive into the market in January, looking for short term replacements as they signed Ozan Kabak from Schalke on a loan deal along with the permanent arrival of Ben Davies from Swansea

The French centre-back has been one of the ever-presents for RB Leipzig this season, making 18 appearances in total this campaign. It is understood that Jurgen Klopp has followed the 21-year-old for a long time and despite the youngster's injury struggles in recent months, the Liverpool hierarchy are confident in the centre-back going forward.

