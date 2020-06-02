Liverpool Shares Videos of Fans Celebrating UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Win, Says ‘Remember to Stay Safe’

Liverpool lift the UEFA Champions league (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Liverpool has won five Champions League titles so far and they had last won the league title last year by beating Tottenham. The team picked the UEFA Champions League 2018-19 title by beating Tottenham by 2-0 at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Spain. Needless to say that the fans have been enthralled with the win and were celebrating their hearts out. Now, Liverpool also shared the videos of the same and also went to give out a message for their fans and also gave a message to stay safe. Photo of Sadio Mane Carrying Broken iPhone Screen Guard Goes Viral, but It’s Liverpool Footballer’s Modest Reason for Not Repairing Will Leave You Amazed!

Talking about the match last year which was held on June 1, 2019. The Reds were on fire since the start of the game. It was Mohamed Salah who was the first one to convert a penalty into a goal right within the first two minutes of the match. The teams remained on 1-0 until the half-time and then Divock Origi sprang into action and then slammed a goal at the 87th minute of the match. The scoreboard read 2-0 and the Reds walked away with the title. Needless to say that the team and the fans went berserk celebrating the win. Check out the video of the game and then the clips of the match.

Mohamed Salah

2' - YEEEEEESSSS!! GET IN, @MoSalah!! Mo's penalty gives us a very early lead here in Madrid!! [1-0] | #LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/UWtw2AYMRX — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 1, 2020

Second half

Half-time in Madrid and the Reds lead, after Mo's early penalty. Get set for the second half... 👇 — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 1, 2020

James Miller

69' - SO CLOSE! Brilliant play from Sadio in the build-up before @JamesMilner's low left-footed effort goes JUST wide. [1-0] | #LIVTOT — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 1, 2020

Divock Origi

We have done it

Lifting the trophy

I N C R E D I B L E ❤️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/VMDHZ3w13s — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 1, 2020

Another one

Celebrations

Last one

That was for you ❤️ A great afternoon a year ago, now remember to stay safe and look after eachother 🙌 pic.twitter.com/P9ILttjDQG — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 2, 2020

Cut to this year, the coronavirus had brought all the live-action to a grinding halt due for a couple of months now. The teams have returned to the practice session and have been sweating it out at Melwood in groups.