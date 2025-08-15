The Premier League 2025-26 is all set to commence from August 16, 2025. Liverpool, who are the defending champions, will clash with Bournemouth in the opening game. Liverpool have undergone a shakeup in their squad which won the title last season. They have been very active in the market and secured the services of Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz in the transfer window. They have lost a few key players as well. Diogo Jota unfortunately died in a car crash while Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold left to join Bayern Munich and Real Madrid respectively. The challenge for Arne Slot will be to settle their combinations and effective manouvre them. Tottenham Hotspur Condemn Racist Abuse of Mathys Tel After UEFA Super Cup 2025 Defeat Against PSG.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth achieved a club-high 56 Premier League points and also conceded their fewest top-flight goals in the 2024-25 season. Andoni Iraola's backline was rather strong. Four members of last season's defence line, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Dean Huijsen, Illia Zabarnyi and Milos Kerkez have moved on with the last one moving to Liverpool and none of the club friendlies Bournemouth played ahead of the season also ended with two losses and two draws. Indeed, Bournemouth have never beaten Liverpool on Merseyside, have taken just one point from the last 24 on offer there in the Premier League.

Ahead of the Premier League 2025-26 first match, fans are eager to know the lineups of the two teams playing the opening match. Fans eager to get the lineup of the Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-26 opener will get the entire information here.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-26 Match Predicted Lineups

Liverpool's playmaker Ryan Gravenberch's start to the season will be delayed by another week, as the Dutch footballer received a suspension as he got sent-off against Crystal Palace on the final day of last season. Joe Gomez is nursing an Achilles injury, while fellow defender Conor Bradley is suffering through a muscular problem and is touch-and-go.

As far as Bournemouth are concerned, Enes Unal and Lewis Cook are still working their way back from knee injuries, while Ryan Christie and Justin Kluivert are still missing too. Luis Sinisterra has recovered from a thigh problem but is unlikely to play due to links with a move away. Bournemouth also confirmed the signing of centre-back Bafode Diakite from Lille, but his involvement here remains uncertain.

Liverpool's Possible Starting Lineup: Alisson, Jeremie Frimpong, Ibrahim Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Milos Kerkez, Alexis Mac-Allister, Dominic Szoboszlai; Mohammad Salah, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo, Hugo Ekitike.

Bournemouth Possible Starting Lineup: Djordje Petrovic, Julian Araujo, Marcos Senesi, James Hill, Adrien Truffert, Tyler Adams, Alex Scott, Antoine Semenyo, Marcus Tavernier, Dango Ouattara, Evanilson.

