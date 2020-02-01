Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Get EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Liverpool (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Liverpool will hope to take another step closer to the elusive Premier League title when they host Southampton at Anfield on February 1, 2020 (Saturday). Liverpool have gone unbeaten so far in Premier League 2019-20 and are currently on a 13-match unbeaten run with their only winless league game this season coming against Manchester United, who they thrashed 2-0 in the return fixture two weeks ago. Jurgen Klopp’s side are already 19 points clear at the top and will hope to further consolidate their top position with a win against Southampton, who are just nine points away from the top-four. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and score updates for Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League 2019-20 encounter, please scroll down.

Jurgen Klopp, head coach of Liverpool, will hope striker Divock Origi is fit again to face Southampton after limping off against West Ham midweek with a cramp. The European champions also expect to have Adam Lallana back for this game. Lallana missed the Wet Ham match due to a virus but is in line to feature against Southampton while Sadio Mane, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri are out with long-term injuries.

Southampton, on the other, had Yan Valery and Jannick Vestergaard back in the squad training sessions ahead of their match against table leaders Liverpool. Both are available for selection but Kyle Walker-Peters, who joined on loan from Tottenham Hotspur on transfer deadline day eve, will not be available. Stuart Armstrong is also out for a minimum of two weeks due to injury.

Liverpool vs Southampton Premier League 2019-20 encounter will be played at Anfield on February 01, 2020 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Fans can enjoy the live action of Liverpool vs Southampton Premier League 2019-20 match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of EPL in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the LIV vs SOU Premier League encounter.

Hotstar, the OTT of platform of Star Network, will be live streaming the Liverpool vs Southampton Premier League encounter for its online fans in India. Meanwhile, JIO subscribers can also follow the game live on JIO TV. You can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates of all Premier League encounters.

Liverpool have not only won their last five encounters against Southampton but also scored 13 times in them while conceding only twice. Jurgen Klopp’s men are also on a winning run of 19 home league games and can equal Manchester City’s record of 20 successive league victories with a win against Southampton.