Luis Suarez is all set to join Atletico Madrid after spending six years at Barcelona. The Uruguay forward is all set to join Atletico Madrid for a reported deal of six million euros. Needless to say that the fans are quite sad with the fact that he will no longer be seen in the colours of the Catalan Giants. The fans poured out their sadness on social media as they were left heartbroken. First, it was a tweet from Barcelona where they thanked the Uruguay footballer for his services and then followed the posts of the netizens. The fans pointed out the stats and sad tweets. Luis Suarez Allegedly Cheated In His Language Test, Uruguay Footballer Caught Up in Cheating Row Prior To Failed Juventus Transfer.

Luis Suarez was told by the Catalan Giants that he wouldn’t suit the needs of the team in near future. Thus he had started looking out for a club ever since. He was supposed to join Juventus but the transfer failed due to various reasons. "FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Luis Suarez. The Madrid club will pay FC Barcelona €6 million in variables," the Catalan club announced. Now let’s have a look at the tweets by the fans below:

Another one

Luis Suarez

Thank You El Pistolero. 6 seasons, 13 titles and 198 goals. The Catalan fairly tale will say that a warrior came, and he left like a God.#LuisSuarez #9raciasLuis pic.twitter.com/Re9qLIrqEF — Devesh (@Devesh22119278) September 24, 2020

Training alone

"he's leaving on his own terms, and that mf bartomeu even tried stopping the move if I'm not wrong" He was literally pushed out the club forcefully by Koeman.https://t.co/tvSnnQ1ZhKhttps://t.co/n2S5yQk18y — Lord Ramos | 34 🏆 (@BlancoMerengues) September 23, 2020

Last one

Don’t cry because its over .smile because it happened .Words are not enough to describe the things you gave to the club .Greatest No.9 to play for barca Thank you for everything @LuisSuarez9 https://t.co/iWV9wYA9z3 — zaminashai (@zaminashai) September 24, 2020

Luis Suarez was seen leaving the Barcelona facilities teary-eyed. He was there to bid a goodbye to his teammates. Spending six years at the club, he made over 280 appearances for the club.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).