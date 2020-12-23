Real Madrid has announced the squad for the game Granada. The Los Blancos are placed on number two of the La Liga 2020-21 points table. The team has 29 points in their kitty with nine wins, three losses and a couple of draws. Whereas, Granada features on number seven of the La Liga 2020-21 points table with six wins, three draws and the remaining games are lost by the team. Luka Modric has been left out of the 24-member squad which has been announced by the team. Isco has started training with the team again. RM vs GRD Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Real Madrid vs Granada Football Match.

Zinedine Zidane was the one who might not make any rotations to the squad. For the visitors, Neyder Lozano, Angel Montoro and Fede Vico have been out of the squad. Victor Diaz and Darwin Machis are also doubts for the game. Maxime Gonalons has been suspended from the game. Now, let's have a look the squad declared by Real Madrid.

Now check out the predicted playing XI for both teams below:

Granada: Silva; Foulquier, Duarte, Sanchez, Neva; Milla, Eteki, Herrera; Puertas, Soldado, Suarez

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy;Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Vazquez, Benzema, Rodrygo

The visitors are expected to step into the game with a 4-3-3 formation. Ditto for Real Madrid. The match will begin at 12.15 am IST. Stay tuned for further updates on the game.

