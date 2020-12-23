Real Madrid will be hosting Granada in the upcoming fixture of La Liga 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on December 24 (Wednesday Night). Madrid must be high on confidence as they are coming off an emphatic 3-1 triumph against Eibar. Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez netted goals for Los Blancos in that game. On the other hand, the visitors shouldn’t be taken lightly as they thrashed Real Betis 2-0 in their last assignment. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for RM vs GRD match. Real Madrid vs Granada, La Liga 2020–21, Free Live Streaming Online & Match in Indian Time.

Speaking of the previous clashes between the two clubs, Real Madrid comfortably dominate the head-to-head record with 13 wins and one loss in 14 games. The two clubs last faced each other in July this year, with Real Madrid beating Granada 2-1. Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema netted goals in the first half – deciding the fate of the encounter. Darwin Machis scored the goal for Granada in the second half but could only decrease the margin of the defeat. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team. La Liga 2020–21: Real Madrid Jumps to Second Spot, Atletico Madrid Remains on Top.

RM vs GRD, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Rui Silva (GRD) must be your keeper.

RM vs GRD, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Raphael Varane (RM), Lucas Vázquez (RM) and Dani Carvajal (RM), Sergio Ramos (RM) and Domingos Duarte (GRD) must be your defenders.

RM vs GRD, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Toni Kroos (RM), Luka Modric (RM), Luis Milla (GRD) and Darwin Machis (GRD) must be your midfielders.

RM vs GRD, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Karim Benzema (RM) should be the only forward in your fantasy team.

RM vs GRD, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rui Silva (GRD), Raphael Varane (RM), Lucas Vázquez (RM) and Dani Carvajal (RM), Sergio Ramos (RM), Domingos Duarte (GRD), Toni Kroos (RM), Luka Modric (RM), Luis Milla (GRD), Darwin Machis (GRD), Karim Benzema (RM).

Karim Benzema (RM) should be the captain of your Dream11 team while Luka Modric (RM) can be chosen as vice-captain.

